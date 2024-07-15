Zelensky says Ukraine develops its own long-range missiles

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine is developing its own long-range missiles, said the country's president, Vladimir Zelensky.

"Apart from drones, yes, we are dealing with other systems that will give us the opportunity to have a longer range. There has been some research and development," he said at a news conference.

Ukraine has regularly complained about the shortage of long-range weapons, urging Western countries to provide more.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian military is unable to use the West's long-range weapons themselves, as decisions about strikes are made by the countries that provided the capabilities.