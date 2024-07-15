Two rally attendees shot in Trump assassination attempt in stable condition

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. Two of the three attendees injured in the attempted assassination of former US President (2017-2021) Donald Trump at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) are in stable condition, the government reported referring to local police data.

According to its information, 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were among the injured. They are now in "stable condition." It also said that Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver Township was killed in the incident. Reports say that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered state agencies to fly flags at half-mast in his memory.

The government press service also quotes Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris as saying that law enforcement continues the probe jointly with federal, state and local agencies.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president.