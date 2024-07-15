Russia should send representatives to second settlement conference — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia should send representatives to participate in the second conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"I believe that Russia's representatives should be at the second summit," he said at a news conference broadcast on Ukrainian television.

Zelensky said plans are to complete preparations for the conference by November.

"I am setting a goal for us to have a fully ready plan in November. When the plan is ready, everything will be ready for the second summit," he stated.

The first conference on Ukraine was held from June 15-16 in Switzerland’s Burgenstock at the request of Kiev. The final statement of the forum was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the Vatican. Russia was not invited to the conference. Delegations of most UN members were also absent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the conference was a complete fiasco and such gatherings can’t serve as a basis for lasting peace.