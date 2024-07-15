Hamas insisted on 29 amendments to Gaza ceasefire deal — Netanyahu’s office adviser

TEL AVIV, July 15. /TASS/. Hamas wanted to introduce 29 amendments to the Gaza ceasefire plan supported by US President Joe Biden but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected all of them, Dmitry Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

"Hamas tried to make 29 amendments to [Biden’s] plan. Netanyahu rejected these amendments," he said.

"Israel did not stray even an inch from the plan supported by President Biden," he said, adding that the Israeli side "neither added nor removed any of the conditions."

"Israel will not tolerate Hamas’ changing the plan," Gendelman stressed.

On May 31, US President Joe Biden announced his three-phase Israel-Palestine ceasefire plan, with each phase lasting six weeks. The first stage envisages a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated localities in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian inmates from Israeli prisons. Apart from that, the parties are supposed to begin talks during this stage, with the ceasefire staying in place until they reach an agreement. Phase two provides for the release of all surviving hostages, including the military. The third stage will see the beginning of the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip.