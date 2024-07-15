Chinese MFA threatens retribution against anyone trampling Beijing’s red lines on Taiwan

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. China will not tolerate its red lines on Taiwan being trampled upon, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"The Taiwan issue is central to China’s interests and is also the first red line in China-US relations, which cannot be crossed," Lin said, commenting on Beijing’s sanctions on US defense companies supplying weapons to Taiwan. "One shouldn’t dream that they can get away with violating borders and trampling upon those lines without paying a price," he added.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that no country, organization or individual should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese government and people to defend national sovereignty and the country’s territorial integrity.

On July 12, China imposed new sanctions on a number of US defense companies and their senior management over weapons supplies to the Taiwanese administration. Those blacklisted include the Anduril Corporation, Maritime Tactical Systems Corporation, Pacific Rim Defense Corporation, AEVEX Aerospace Corporation, LKD Aerospace Corporation and Summit Technology Corporation. Their assets and property in China have been frozen. Besides, 11 executives of these entities have also been blacklisted and banned from entering China, including Hong Long and Macau.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration. The United States is the key arms supplier to Taiwan. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the US provided more than $70 bln worth of military assistance to Taiwan in the past several years.