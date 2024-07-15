Biden’s election staff may alter tactics in wake of Trump’s assassination attempt

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden's campaign staff is in discussions on how to alter pre-election tactics regarding former American President Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the latter, CNN reported citing its unnamed source.

"The Biden campaign and Democrats across the party scrambled Sunday to determine how to adjust their plans to counter messaging at the Republican National Convention, which had been in the works for some time," CNN reported.

The US-based news agency cited a senior Democratic Party adviser as saying "The big issue is how to campaign against him or attack him…. Can we even do that this week?"

According to CNN, "the adviser said discussions were underway to calibrate jabs and criticism aimed at Trump to focus on policy differences, rather than personal attacks."

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.

The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.