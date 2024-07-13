Biden admits mistakes but rules out withdrawal from US presidential race

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has admitted that he makes a lot of mistakes in his speeches, mixing up names, but ruled out his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"You may have noticed that since the debate, the press, and the good guys and women out there, they’ve been hammering me. I make a lot of mistakes," he said at a campaign event in the state of Michigan. "They've been hammering me because I sometimes confuse names. I say ‘Charlie’ instead of ‘Bill’," Biden noted, adding that little attention was being paid to similar mistakes by his main opponent, ex-US President Donald Trump.

"You probably noticed there's a lot of speculation lately. What's Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? Here's my answer: I am running and we're going to win. I'm not going to change that," Biden pointed out.

"My campaign is falling apart, they say. I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party, the only Democrat or Republican that has beaten Donald Trump, ever, and I'm going to beat him again," he added.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured the Republican presidential nomination. Biden, who is seeking a second term in office, has won enough delegates to get the Democratic nomination. Both were expected to be approved as presidential candidates at their parties’ conventions but after Biden’s failure in the June 27 election debate with Trump, calls are growing louder for Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

When introducing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Thursday, Biden mistakenly called him "President Putin.".