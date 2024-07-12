Biden accuses China of undermining security in Europe, Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden claimed that China was undermining security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and its leader needs to understand that "there is a price to pay" for doing so.

"We have to make sure that [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] understands there is a price to pay for undercutting both the Pacific basin as well as Europe," he told reporters during the post-NATO summit press conference in Washington.

"China has to understand that if they are supplying Russia with information and capacity, along with working with North Korea and others to help Russia in armaments, that they are not going to benefit economically as a consequence of that," Biden added.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu told TASS that the United States had been spreading disinformation about China’s alleged defense support to Russia. In his words, Beijing has never supplied weapons to any party of the conflict in Ukraine, while the trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is not directed against any third country.

The NATO countries said in the final declaration of their summit in Washington on July 10 that China should stop material and political support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as cut off exports of dual-use goods to Russia.