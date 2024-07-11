Hungary's withdrawal from EU Council presidency not on the table — source

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union (EU) has not discussed the possibility of stripping Hungary of the presidency after the visits of the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia and China, an EU source told TASS.

Earlier, EUobserver quoted European diplomats as saying that EU countries were considering canceling Hungary's six-month presidency in the EU Council after Orban's visits to Russia and China.

"The issue has not been raised or discussed by the council," the source said.

Last week, Orban conducted a number of foreign visits aimed at searching for ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine. On July 5, the Hungarian prime minister visited Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and start peace talks. Before that — on July 2 — Orban traveled to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views with him about the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.