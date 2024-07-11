IDF reports new series of strikes on southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 11. /TASS/. Israeli troops have launched new strikes on southern Lebanon, the army press service reported.

According to it, at night, in response to shelling in the direction of the Israeli border settlement of Shtula, the Israeli Air Force struck the area of the settlement of Ayta ash Shab. The target was a truck carrying a rocket launcher used to fire at Israeli territory.

In addition, airstrikes targeted various military installations near the towns of Rab El Thalathine and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, an observation post of Hezbollah Shiite militias near the village of Ramiyeh and military infrastructure in the area of Khiam were attacked.

Besides, Israeli artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon "to remove threats," the army said.