NATO’s increasing role in Ukraine conflict dangerous, irresponsible — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. NATO’s role in the Ukraine conflict is increasing, which is perilous and even irresponsible, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Alliance’s summit in Washington.

"NATO was established 75 years ago with the goal of protecting the security of its members. Today, however, it seems to be moving away from its original purpose, behaving more and more like a war organization. One of the signs of this is that NATO is taking an increasingly active role in the Russian-Ukrainian war. In our opinion, this is dangerous and even irresponsible because no one can see how this will end or where we will end up," the prime minister said in a video posted on his X profile.

Orban said he "will argue that NATO should return to its original spirit." He added that the alliance "should not win the wars going on around it, but the peace." Orban reiterated that Hungary would not participate in the NATO-Ukraine mission, but would fully comply with its obligations to the allies.