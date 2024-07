BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. Germany and five more NATO countries located in the Baltic Sea region are looking at joint procurement of marine mines, DPA said, citing German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Apart from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland, and Sweden have joined the initiative. On Tuesday, ahead of a NATO summit in Washington, their representatives signed a relevant memorandum of intention.

According to Pistorius, this is a very effective way to contain aggression at sea.