Modi, Putin discussed development of joint defense production — Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of joint defense production, including production of new types of military equipment, First Deputy Foreign Minister of India Vinay Kwatra said during a briefing.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia and India have several good examples of joint production in the defense area.

He pointed out that the two leaders are very interested in developing this production, in adding new types of military equipment, new platforms, that could be included in the successful projects of Russian-Indian joint production.