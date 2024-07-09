OPCW sends 70 chemical agent detectors to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, July 9. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it provided Ukraine with 70 lightweight chemical detectors and trained 20 specialists to operate them.

This comes after Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said the West and OPCW were preparing to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry later published footage of an inspection of a Ukrainian chemical laboratory that was discovered in a district of Avdeyevka and was presumably intended for the production of chemical warfare agents.

The OPCW said the LCD 3.3 warning devices, which determine the type and concentration of toxic substances, were delivered during a technical assistance visit from July 2-3. In Uzhgorod, OPCW experts also provided training on using the detectors for 20 experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.