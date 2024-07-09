Indian PM’s visit to Moscow strengthens Putin’s position on international stage — media

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow has strengthened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position on the international stage, The Washington Post writes.

According to the newspaper, Modi’s visit makes it clear that New Delhi "will maintain deep ties with Russia despite the Biden administration’s efforts to woo its prime minister."

For India, "Russia remains a crucial source of weaponry and energy and space technology that India sees as indispensable in becoming a great power," the Washington Post notes, adding that, according to Indian Commerce Ministry data, the country’s imports of Russian crude rose from $2.5 bln in 2021 to $46.5 bln in 2023.

"The decision to go [to Moscow] early in the term is a signal that India remains invested in the Russia relationship - that is part and parcel of India’s foreign policy," the paper cited Pankaj Saran, a former Indian ambassador to Russia and deputy national security adviser, as saying.

Narenda Modi, who was re-elected as India’s prime minister in June, is on an official visit to Russia on July 8-9.