Lukashenko, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO summit — Telegram channel

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. The Belarusian and Russian Presidents - Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin - have met on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, the ‘Pool of the First’ Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian president’s press service, said.

In the video released by the channel, the two presidents are giving each other a hug and holding a lively conversation.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that when in Astana, Putin had no plans for full bilateral talks with Lukashenko, but the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the summit anyway.