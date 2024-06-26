Presidential aide in Azerbaijan warns Armenia against illusions of revenge

BAKU, June 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev warned Armenia against hopes to exact a revenge, in a statement that came after an Armenian security official accused Russia of siding with Azerbaijan.

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said earlier on Wednesday that Russia "handed Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan."

"The words of the Armenian Security Council secretary are nothing but an attempt to cover up the defeat of Armenia's previous and current military and political leadership, shift the blame to others and justify themselves," Hajiyev was quoted as saying by the Azertag news agency.

According to the Azerbaijani official, Grigoryan's statement indicated that the Armenian government is still nurturing "fantasies of revenge."

"We advise people in Armenia's military and political leadership to completely reject revanchist and revisionist dreams and stop the policy of militarization to avoid repeating historical mistakes," Hajiyev said.