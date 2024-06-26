Paris faces need to double contributions to EU if Ukraine joins union — politician

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union will force France to spend twice as much to replenish European funds, the leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot said.

He shared a link on his X page to the news that the EU has started negotiations between the EU and Ukraine, as well as Moldova, over the accession of these countries to the union. "This will signify a terrible social dumping against our workers, the destruction of our farmers in the face of fierce competition, a significant increase in France's EU budget costs to finance this enlargement. We are already losing €15 billion a year, and this figure will reach €30 billion in the future," he wrote.

In addition, the politician expressed dissatisfaction with the European Commission's readiness to admit a "hyper-corrupt country" to the union. In his opinion, it will become "another gateway for legal and illegal migrants." "Let Ukraine come to the EU if it wants, while we have to leave it," he concluded.

The EU Council approved the start of accession talks on Ukraine and Moldova in Luxembourg on June 25. A bilateral screening will be the next step in the talks. This week, the European Commission is expected to present a timetable for the screening, which may last from 12 to 18 months.