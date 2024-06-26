North Korea sends balloons with garbage to South Korea for third day in row

SEOUL, June 26. /TASS/. North Korea has again launched balloons with garbage towards South Korea, Seoul authorities reported.

"At 9:16 p.m. [local time] (12:16 p.m. GMT - TASS), objects suspected to resemble balloons launched from North Korea were spotted in the sky over the northern regions of Gyeonggi-do Province," the authorities said.

On the morning of June 26, Incheon International Airport was forced to cancel or delay domestic and international flights for several hours due to the balloon situation.

North Korea held a similar demonstration on June 24 and 25. The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on June 21 that the country intends to keep its word and take retaliatory measures against the launch of balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border.

On June 9, Kim Yo Jong advised South Korean officials to refrain from "dangerous steps" such as loudspeakers at the border or garbage will become "a routine thing" for them. "If South Korea continues to distribute leaflets and broadcast at the same time, have no doubt that you will witness our new response," she said at the time.