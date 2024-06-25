South African president to attend BRICS summit in Kazan with large delegation — envoy

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October with a large delegation, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maqetuka told TASS on the sidelines of the 10th Primakov Readings forum.

"Ramaphosa definitely will be coming to the BRICS summit, there is no doubt about it. He has never missed any such meeting. And this one will be highly significant. There will be a big South African delegation in Kazan," the envoy said.

Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 250 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Kazan, Tatarstan, in Russia’s Volga region.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.