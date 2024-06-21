{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Moldovan president signs decree on launching talks on EU accession

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Cristina Gherasimov has been designated as the main negotiator on behalf of the Republic of Moldova

CHISINAU, June 21. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed a decree on launching talks on the country’s accession to the European Union which will begin in Luxembourg on June 25.

The press service added that Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Cristina Gherasimov has been designated as the main negotiator on behalf of the Republic of Moldova.

In June 2022, EU leaders, on recommendations by the European Commission (EC) granted EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The EC recommended launching talks on the accession with these countries in November 2023. This March, the Brussels summit participants did not name any specific dates but welcomed the candidates’ progress on this track.

On June 14, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said that permanent representatives from 27 EU countries coordinated launching talks on accepting Moldova and Ukraine on June 25.

Tags
EUMoldova
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
Read more
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
Read more
CSTO foreign ministries agree statement on peaceful use of outer space
In addition, the CSTO foreign ministers also agreed upon a statement on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus form Nazi invaders, a statement on expanding cooperation in international information security and a statement on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Imangali Tasmagambetov said
Read more
Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack
Governor Vasily Golubev added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire
Read more
Press review: Vietnam, Russia forge closer bonds and EU imposes fresh sanctions on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 21st
Read more
West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia
Read more
Russia’s sports arbitration center invites foreigners to review BRICS games disputes
The list of the invited arbiters includes Michael Geistlinger, Alexandre Genko-Starosselsky, Alexander Korochkin, Dmitry Morozov and others
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor
It will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said
Read more
Russia aspires to unite Global South to counterbalance NATO — Turkish expert
According to Huseyin Bagci, Moscow "will not enter the arms race with NATO alone, proceeding from its own economic considerations"
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Read more
Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm
The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position
Read more
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Read more
Russia-Vietnam defense partnership not directed against third countries — statement
The goal of this partnership, the statement says, is to help "ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the world as a whole"
Read more
At least 18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
Two people were killed
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative is Russia’s fourth proposal on Ukraine, says top diplomat
Ukraine itself "destroyed its territorial integrity with the hands of those who came to power through a bloody state coup and began to impose Russophobic and Neo-Nazi rules," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Finland joins NATO treaty on sharing nuclear information
The purpose of the agreement is to provide a framework in which the US and NATO member states will share nuclear information deemed necessary to contribute to NATO's collective defense and security
Read more
Sanctions and peace initiatives: what Putin told reporters in Hanoi
Possible changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, a treaty on military aid with North Korea, peace initiatives and sanctions were among the issues raised by the Russian president
Read more
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
Read more
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Read more
Russia, Syria discuss achieving peace in republic — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the sides considered topical issues of multifaceted Russian-Syrian cooperation
Read more
Russia can both produce LNG in Vietnam and supply it there — Putin
The President stated that Russia was ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons, including LNG, to Vietnam, and Russian companies were ready to join large-scale projects using LNG as co-investors and suppliers
Read more
Minsk registers reinforcement of Ukrainian forces at Belarusian border
Minsk noted that the Belarusian border security service operates "in reinforced mode" on the Ukrainian border
Read more
Hungarian PM says West's quest to defeat Russia in Ukrainian conflict hopeless
While blaming Russia for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Viktor Orban pointed out that the main reason for the conflict was Kiev's intention to join NATO
Read more
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Read more
Putin wants Russia, Vietnam to work more closely in space sphere
The Russian leader noted that the countries are now cooperating closely, including in the energy sector
Read more
Russia sees its agreements with North Korea as deterrent — Putin
The Russian leader noted the treaty between Russia and North Korea was almost identical to the bilateral pact that had previously expired
Read more
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Read more
Putin arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi
Hanoi greeted the Russian president with sweltering heat
Read more
West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert
Zhang Weiwei explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world
Read more
Medvedev cites facts of Zelensky usurping power
As the Ukrainian president, he simply "hid in his drawer" 32 laws, thus violating the сonstitution, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Russia ready to start talks on conflict settlement even tomorrow — Putin
The Russin president added that Russia never rejected the idea of negotiations
Read more
South Korea imposes more sanctions against Russia — media
A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items
Read more
Russian forces wipe out group of foreign mercenaries in DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed
Read more
Russian court seizes securities of Linde's subsidiaries based on claim of RusChemAlliance
RusChemAlliance is the operator of the project for the construction of a gas processing and liquefaction complex in Ust-Luga
Read more
South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons
Read more
Putin to meet with top graduates of higher military schools in Kremlin
The event will bring together more than 600 top graduates
Read more
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants, plotting terror attack
"They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said
Read more
Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin
The Russian president noted that at today's negotiations considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction
Read more
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
Read more
All NATO member states endorse Mark Rutte as alliance’s next secretary general — Politico
Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg on October 2 for a 5-year term
Read more
Venezuela about to join BRICS — executive vice president
The country is ready to offer its fuel and mineral resources to future partners, Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Read more
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Read more
Russia to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam — Putin
"We are ready to continue active joint work on a wide range of topics, including economic, scientific and technical spheres, defense, security and humanitarian relations," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Medvedev names conditions for negotiations with US on new strategic arms reduction treaty
"No, this is possible only after refusing to supply weapons to the Bandera regime and blocking its accession to NATO," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council stressed
Read more
US prohibits use of Kaspersky Lab software on its territory since September 29
The US authority claims that the use of Kaspersky Lab software may result in a data transfer to the Russian government
Read more
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Read more
Japan imposes sanctions on 11 Russian individuals, 42 companies
Among the blacklisted companies are the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, Degtyaryov Plant, Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Perm Powder Plant, Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory, and others
Read more
Attack on electrical substation in Energodar done by four drones — city mayor
Eduard Senovoz said Ukraine regularly attacks infrastructure sites in Energodar in order to sow panic among the people
Read more
Development of Russia-DPRK security cooperation may pose challenge to US — experts
"It remains to be seen if Moscow will bear the risks and costs associated with pursuing a deeper form of Russia-North Korea security cooperation," the researches believe
Read more
Vietnam remembers Russia’s help in struggle for independence — president
To Lam noted that he was going to discuss the main areas and topics in the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the interests of the two countries and the development of cooperation in the region and the world
Read more
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants
They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
Read more
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rise by 45% in Q1 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin linked the growth trend of "demand for professionals and investments of over 14% in the first quarter" to the budget momentum
Read more
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian national team wins medal count of BRICS Games
Russian athletes have won 173 gold medals
Read more
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Read more
Russia, Egypt stress importance of ceasefire in Gaza
According to the the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides "reaffirmed the importance of establishing safe and sustainable humanitarian access to assist all those affected and in need"
Read more
Terms of settlement will depend on situation along line of engagement — Putin
"Our conditions will also change depending on the situation on the ground," the Russian President emphasized
Read more
Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only"
Read more
West to replace Zelensky with someone else in 2025, Putin predicts
"The blame for all unpopular decisions, including the lowering of the conscription age, will be put on him [Zelensky]", the Russian president said
Read more
Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots
Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region
Read more
Swiss court orders Haas to pay compensation to Uralkali for contract termination
"The Company anticipates that Haas will fulfil its obligations under the ruling without undue delay. The funds, once received, are intended for the development and modernization of the Company’s production facilities," the Uralkali press service said
Read more
RFK Jr. calls for immediate US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward his latest peace proposal for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which envisages the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian constituencies
Read more
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
Read more
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative being last chance to save Ukrainian state — politician
"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Man killed by falling drone fragments in south Russia’s Krasnodar
Veniamin Kondratyev said that as a result of the massive drone attack on the region in the early hours of Friday, a bus terminal and a nearby boiler station were damaged
Read more
Gale winds knock down over 700 trees in Moscow, 300 cars damaged
The deputy mayor said all vital city infrastructure is operating as normal in the Russian capital
Read more
Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA
As Yevgeny Ivanov noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission
Read more
Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader
The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12
Read more
Top Russian diplomat to discuss security issues with CSTO counterparts in Almaty
The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan said the ministers are expected to sign several documents aimed at improving the organization’s work, and to adopt a number of political statements
Read more
At least 54 Palestinian inmates died in Israeli jails since October 7, 2023
The Palestinian side claims that the Israelis subject Palestinian inmates to starvation, electrocution and sleep deprivation
Read more
Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders
"After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," the Russian leader said
Read more
Ukraine stages massive aerial attack on several municipalities in south Russia
At least four people have been injured, the region’s crisis response center said
Read more
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Read more
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Read more
Pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia mostly performed Hajj illegally — Russian mufti
Rushan Abbyasov emphasized that most of the pilgrims' deaths were due to overexertion caused by the extreme heat
Read more
RTS index drops by more than 3% per minute as ruble weakens
The reason for the volatility is the update of the indicative ruble exchange rate
Read more
US government set to halt open orders for Patriots until Kiev gets enough — FT
In January, NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency placed an order to procure 1,000 Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defenses amid the Ukraine conflict for a coalition of its allies, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, the newspaper recounted
Read more
Russia may rise to high positions on world’s drone boat market — exporter
Rosoboronexport unveiled three of its drone boat models - Orkan, Vizir and BEK-1000 - during Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant stable after Ukraine’s attack on Energodar substation
"The station’s maximum safety is ensured," local administration head Eduard Senovoz said
Read more
Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall
The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025
Read more
Moscow and Hanoi working to eliminate problems with mutual payments — Putin
The Russian leader stated that this problem for Moscow and Hanoi was created "from the outside"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russia, Vietnam agree to deepen strategic partnership following Putin’s visit
The Russian leader thanked his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam for the warm welcome and invited him to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year
Read more
US to ship only Patriot, NASAMS missiles to Ukraine, not systems themselves — Kirby
The US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator added that Washington had been working closely with other countries about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine
Read more
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli army barracks in Western Galilee
Shiite militias fired at least 25 shots into Israeli territory
Read more
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Read more
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Read more
Putin believes Western sentiment about his peace proposals could change
The Russian President noted that the Istanbul agreements had been quite acceptable to Ukraine
Read more
Thailand did not sign communique at Swiss conference due to Russia's absence — MFA
According to Spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikondet Phalangkun, this document requires further discussions
Read more
Zelensky now governs Ukraine without any reason — Medvedev
The politician stressed that the Kiev authorities, "hiding behind a sham declaration of presidential elections cancellation," hope to profit from the war to the end and fight to the last Ukrainian
Read more
Armenia remains CSTO ally with all commitments in place, says organization’s chief
Imangali Tasmagambetov said he hoped that Yerevan "will clarify the situation after all" about its membership in the CSTO and make an official decision on "whether to be in the organization or not"
Read more
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Read more
IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow
The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful
Read more
Putin calls Vietnam one of Russia's most reliable partners
The Russian president noted that the Soviet Union had provided effective assistance in the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against the French and US invaders and later contributed to the postwar reconstruction of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Read more
Belarus conducts surprise inspection of key military units — Defense Ministry
According to the press service, the first stage of the inspection will involve "the issues of rapidly capturing designated areas, their engineering preparation, organizing security and defense and assuming combat duties"
Read more
Russia exported 4-6 bcm of LNG via EU ports to third countries in 2023 — EC
Tim McPhie was unable to estimate the cost of this volume of gas because the contracts are confidential
Read more