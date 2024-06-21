Israeli shelling attacks kill 15 people in Gaza Strip — WAFA

DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. At least 15 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded during Israeli bombardments of the central part of the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s WAFA reported.

According to the news agency, at least six people were killed and 12 sustained wounds in a shelling attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Several people were wounded during a tank attack on the Maghazi and Bureij camps south of Nuseirat.

WAFA also reported one person killed and two wounded in Deir al-Balah and eight victims of an air raid on Gaza’s eastern regions.

The news agency noted that since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, over 37,430 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed with over 85,650 people wounded. It also reported that the number of victims is likely to be greater because many bodies remain under the rubble and on the roads.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.