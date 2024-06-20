Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. The German Armed Forces signed a contract with Rheinmetall on procurement of 8.5 billion euro worth of ammunition, the company said in a press release.

"The Rheinmetall Dusseldorf technology group signed a framework contract with the Bundeswehr on shipment of 155-mm artillery shells for a total of up to 8.5 billion euros," the company said.

The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025.

"The order’s main goal is to replenish own stockpile and the stockpiles of the allies," the press release reads, noting that a portion of this order will be provided to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark also take part in the order," the company said.