Vietnam, Russia bound by friendship and strategic partnership — president of Vietnam

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia are bound by long-standing friendship and strategic partnership, Vietnamese President To Lam said after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"Our two countries are bound by long-standing friendship and a comprehensive strategic alliance. We are always grateful for the immense help and support that the Russian people have offered us in our struggle for independence and reunification of the country in the past, as well as in the current stage of the country's growth," the President of Vietnam said.

He emphasized that friendship between Russia and Vietnam "was built by many generations of leaders and people" of the two countries.