Russia against attempts to blame North Korea for deteriorating situation in world — Putin

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia rejects attempts to blame North Korea for the deteriorating situation in the world, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Attempts to blame North Korea for the deterioration of the situation are categorically unacceptable," Putin pointed out. "North Korea has the right to take reasonable measures to strengthen its own defense capabilities, ensure national security and protect its sovereignty," he added.

Putin pointed out that "Russia is ready to continue its political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of eliminating the threat of a relapse into armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula and creating here an architecture of long-term peace and stability based on the principle of unified security."