Dutchman Mark Rutte to be NATO’s next secretary general — report

THE HAGUE, June 18. /TASS/. Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be NATO’s next secretary general, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the only challenger to Rutte, is poised to withdraw his candidacy in the near future, according to the report.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, confirmed that the alliance is close to agreeing on a new secretary general. He described the acting Dutch prime minister a strong candidate. Stoltenberg said the issue was close to being resolved after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was ready to support Rutte's candidacy.

The appointment of a new secretary general is set to be announced at the NATO summit in Washington in July. Stoltenberg's term expires on October 1.