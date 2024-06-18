Russian-North Korean fraternal relations more than just cooperation — media

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. The sense of fraternal duty between the peoples of Russia and North Korea is more than just friendship or cooperation, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an article.

"The feeling of fraternal duty between the peoples of the two countries, whereby a misfortune of one is perceived as a misfortune of other, a feeling that pushes one to sacrifice even one's own life in case of necessity, cannot be fully described by the words 'friendship' and 'cooperation.' It is a feeling of selflessness and love that embodies a sincere concern for one another. It is a feeling that is more important than international duty," the article says.

"The peoples of North Korea and Russia are connected not only by the combat camaraderie, tempered in battles shoulder to shoulder for the great cause of justice. They are brothers and friends who have experienced both joy and sorrow together," the article reads.

"Although there are differences between the peoples of the two countries in language, skin color, place of residence and customs, the history of their friendship is richly decorated with episodes of high morality, care for each other and displays of warm affection," the authors of the article stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Pyongyang on June 18-19, the Kremlin press service said earlier. Following the head of state's visit to Pyongyang, a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea is planned to be signed.