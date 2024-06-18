West 'upping the ante' by allowing strikes on Russia — KCNA

TOKYO, June 18 ./TASS/. The US' decision to approve strikes with its weapons on Russian territory is indicative of the West's increasing aggression towards Russia, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary.

"The US and the West have failed to achieve their goal of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia, and the situation on the battlefield is getting worse for them with each passing day. In order to improve this situation, they are upping the ante, and, from Russia’s point of view, crossing a red line," KCNA wrote, pointing out that in late May, US President Joe Biden eased the restriction on strikes on Russia with US weapons.

"Encouraged by the US, lap-dogs in NATO, including the UK and France, are also gradually lifting restrictions on the use of the weapons they supplied," the news agency states.

"The fact that the US and the West have approved strikes on Russian facilities clearly shows the aggressive nature of their policy toward Russia. Thus, we are witnessing the worst event since the Cold War, i.e., a direct confrontation between Russia and the United States and NATO, a direct confrontation between nuclear states, materializing with every passing hour," the article said.

On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that President Joe Biden had given Ukraine the go-ahead to use US-provided weapons for strikes inside Russia. As the US diplomatic chief claimed, this referred only to strikes on Russian regions near Kharkov. At the same time, he did not rule out that the zone of strikes with US weapons on Russian territory could be expanded. The German Cabinet said on the same day that German weapons could be used "for protection against attacks" by Russia near the Kharkov Region. However, there is now no unity among Western countries on restrictions on the use of their weapons in Ukraine.

On May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that "the final target selection, the flight task, can only be formulated by highly qualified specialists on the basis of such intelligence, technical intelligence."

He stressed that this could be done without the participation of the Ukrainian military at all, entirely by NATO personnel. NATO countries, "should be aware of what they are playing with," he warned.