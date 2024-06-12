Training on switching to martial law takes place in Belarusian region bordering EU

MINSK, June 12. /TASS/. A civil protection training on switching to martial law took place in Belarus’ Grodno Region, which borders Poland and Lithuania, Belarusian Minister for Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky announced.

"We do not plan to attack anyone, we do not threaten anyone, we have no territorial claims for other states. Therefore it is very important for us to resolve the issue of security of our people, including in special circumstances - during wartime. This is why the fourth training on ensuring resource readiness of territorial units, emergency situations bodies and units took place in the country," he said, according to BelTA.

According to the minister, the training’s main goal was to inspect the authorities’ readiness for mobilization of civil protection personnel and equipment. The training focused on evacuation of civilians, construction of pontoon crossings, and organization of emergency units for the special period.

"A new element that we have been testing and practicing is armed protection of civil protection personnel and equipment via Ministry of Emergency Situation forces," Sinyavsky noted.

In late May, Belarusian Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Alexander Khudoleyev announced that Belarus’ Gomel Region, which borders Ukraine, was ready to switch to martial law. He also announced that similar trainings involving authorities, medical facilities, communications, fuel, pharmacy businesses, will take in other two Belarusian regions.