Iran urges Islamic countries to boycott trade with Israel — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, June 8. /TASS/. Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, called upon Islamic nations to stop all contacts with Israel and put a trade boycott on the Jewish state.

"We believe that cessation of political and economic cooperation with Israel, as well as a trade boycott, will be the most effective measures that Islamic nations can take," he said on CNN T·rk.

According to Bagheri, countries of the Western world, particularly the United States, did nothing to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip.

"Western countries, first of all the United States, style themselves as defenders of human rights, but they are demonstrating an unacceptable attitude to the crimes and genocide that are now being committed in Gaza. They took no real measures in connection with the crimes and genocide, committed by the Zionist regime. On the contrary, they supported the mass killings of Gaza civilians," Bagheri said.

Moreover, in his opinion, the West supports Israel’s actions in the Gaza strip.