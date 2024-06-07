PM says 62 power units destroyed at Ukrainian thermal, hydroelectric power stations

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. As many as 62 power units have been destroyed at Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power stations, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on TV.

"In fact, 42 power units have been destroyed; 27% of big thermal power plants actually remain operational, while 73% are damaged or destroyed and are not operating. Basically, 20 hydropower facilities are also out of operation due to damage," he specified.

According to the prime minister, the Ukrainian authorities are working to decentralize energy supplies using gas turbines and diesel generators. Shmygal noted that Western patterns had established the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, raising 500 mln euros.

The prime minister also called on Ukrainians to save electricity to help the nation through the summer and the next winter.