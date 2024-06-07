US fight against terrorism in West Africa fails — newspaper

NAIROBI, June 7. /TASS/. US-funded efforts to combat terrorism in West Africa have failed, the New York Times writes.

"In the shadow of the September 11 attacks, the United States rushed troops and military aid to a swath of West Africa to help French forces stop the spread of Al Qaeda (outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other terrorist groups. More than a decade later, and with hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance spent, that regional counterterrorism effort has largely failed," the newspaper notes in an article on US military campaigns on the African continent.

According to the New York Times, the US is seeking to redirect its efforts to countries in coastal West Africa, namely Nigeria and Ivory Coast, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a state visit in January. Christopher P. Maier, the Pentagon’s top official for special operations policy, told the paper that the US military achieved success training local counterterrorism troops but some of them later participated in military takeovers, which led to the termination of military agreements with the US, like it happened in Niger and Chad.

The New York Times points out that US officials are now "retooling their approach." "Instead of relying on big bases and a permanent military presence, officials say that the strategy will focus more on well-financed initiatives that include security, governance and development - paying for soldier training as well as for new electrification or water projects," because it’s the low standard of living and unemployment that push people to swell the ranks of terrorists.

In March, Niger broke a military agreement with Washington, which provided for the establishment of a US drone base in the north of the African country. The Nigerien authorities said that the agreement had been imposed on the country and was not in line with the interests of its people. About 1,100 US troops were stationed in Niger as of late 2023. On April 10, the first Russian instructors arrived in Niger, bringing air defense systems and military equipment with them.