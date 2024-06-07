European Commission recommends start of accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova

BRUSSELS, June 7. /TASS/. The European Commission has recommended that European Union members start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, the commission’s Spokesperson Ana Pisonero said at a press conference in Brussels.

"The point on the accession process with Moldova and with Ukraine was today in the agenda of the Coreper (the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union - TASS). We understand that this point has now been concluded. And we can indeed confirm that on the commission’s side, we’ve provided obviously all updates to the member states and we consider all the steps have been met by the two countries. <...> Now the decision is in the hands of the member states," she noted.

The spokesperson added that according to the European Commission, Kiev had fulfilled all conditions, including those set by Hungary, which concerned the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities.

Politico wrote earlier, citing sources, that EU countries intended to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on June 25 because Hungary would take over the presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1. According to the sources, it’s not clear what policy Budapest will pursue with regard to Ukraine’s accession.

At a Brussels meeting on December 14-15, 2023, EU leaders decided to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the union. The European Commission announced on 12 March that it had developed a framework guide for future accession talks with Kiev and Chisinau and would present it to the EU Council. According to the EC, the framework guide sets out guidelines for accession negotiations with each candidate country. After the European Commission presents the guidelines to the member states and the EU Council approves the guidelines, Brussels will actually start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.