Gagazuia expects to sign gas contract with Russia this year — head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The government of Moldova’s autonomous territorial unit of Gagauzia plans to sign an agreement with Russia on direct gas supplies by the end of the year, Gagauzia leader Evghenia Gutul said.

"Yes, we count on [singing the agreement by the end of 2024]. That is why intense negotiations and hard work continue. I cannot say exactly when [this will be done]," she told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are engaged in talks. There are working groups representing the Russian Federation and the executive committee of Gagauzia. <...>. This is a very difficult process, and we need more time. I hope that we will soon have an opportunity to announce to the people of the Gagauzian autonomy that our objectives regarding gas prices have been fulfilled. But now we are only at the stage of drafting this project," Gutul said.