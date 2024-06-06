France to send instructors to Ukraine to train 4,500 troops — Macron

PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. France plans to send its military instructors to Ukraine to train 4,500 servicemen, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
"We are offering to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, equip them - train them and provide them with the ammunition and weapons necessary to defend their territory. And this brigade, if you can call it French, is undoubtedly a very important factor. So there will be French trainers on Ukrainian soil," he said in an interview with the TF1 and France 2 television channels.