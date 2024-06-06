US carries out second Minuteman III ICBM training launch in one week

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The United States has carried out a second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the US Space Force Vandenberg base in one week, according to a statement on the base's website.

"An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:46 a.m. Pacific Time on June 6, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif," the statement reads.

The first operational test took place on June 4.

According to the US military, "ICBM test launches demonstrate that the US ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition."