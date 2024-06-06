Hungary against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, calls for talks — top diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary is against sending NATO troops to Ukraine and calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We urge our European colleagues to make steps in order to make peace [in Ukraine] as soon as possible," the top diplomat said, emphasizing that his country is against deploying NATO troops in the conflict zone. "We definitely don’t like these statements, decisions and initatives which bring forward the risk of escalation. Now, obviously, sending troops to Ukraine brings forward a serious risk of escalation of this war. Because in case there is a direct confrontation between the troops of a NATO state and the troops of the Russian Federation, there comes an immediate threat of the World War III," he pointed out.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.