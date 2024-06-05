China to resolve Taiwan issue on its own, rejects US intervention — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. China will decide on its own how the country’s reunification with Taiwan will proceed, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told a TASS correspondent at a news briefing.

"The real status quo in the Taiwan Strait is the fact that both sides of the strait belong to China, while Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The resolution of the Taiwan issue is up to the people of China alone," the diplomat said, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s remarks on the possibility of engaging US armed forces in Taiwan.

Beijing urges Washington to observe the "One China" principle and the provisions of three joint communiques between China and the US, Mao said. She called on the US to adhere to its obligations not to support Taiwan’s independence and stop arming the island and sending wrong messages to the supporters of independence. Earlier, in an interview with Time magazine, Biden said that he does not rule out sending US troops to protect Taiwan in the event of China’s hypothetical invasion.