Ukraine to hold drills involving combat vehicles in Kiev on June 5-13

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army plans to conduct command post exercises involving personnel and heavy combat vehicles in Kiev and the Kiev Region from June 5 to 13, Ukrainian land troops commander Alexander Pavlyuk said.

"The drills will involve personnel. Military vehicles and weapons of all ground, river, air defense, and anti-sabotage units," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "The goal is to drill the skills of defensive operations amid the enemy using the entire spectrum offensive weapons and activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

The commander warned residents about the movements of manpower and combat vehicles.