India, Russia to maintain strong ties after Modi's election victory — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The strong and friendly relations between Moscow and New Delhi will continue following the electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said.

"India-Russia ties are, you know, absolutely flourishing. We remain <…>, as we said, <…> privileged strategic partners. There have been, you know, expanding trade ties between the two countries. And I see all the reasons for these relations to continue on the path and adjust to the changes that are happening in the global geopolitics, of course. But I would see the trend of our growth cooperation continuing further," the ambassador told reporters when asked about the impact of the elections on India-Russia relations.

The elections in India were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with 543 seats in the lower house of parliament (the Lok Sabha) up for grabs. Officially, 968 million voters were registered.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured more than half of the seats in the Lok Sabha following the elections.