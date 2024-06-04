WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The use of Western weapons to strike Russian territory is fraught with an escalation of the conflict, which may acquire a global level, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of Germany’s Schiller Institute, told TASS.

Commenting on the US administration lifting a ban on the use of American weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, Zepp-LaRouche wondered whether this is how US President Joe Biden tries "to avoid World War III." Following a change in the position of the US, the German authorities also allowed the use of German-made weapons to defend the Kharkov Region from the Russian offensive, "shamefully again capitulating to US pressure." Zepp-LaRouche pointed out that "Russia announced asymmetric responses to this escalation."

"The biggest danger is, that the western establishments have talked themselves into believing, that Russia is only bluffing, while they think they can continue to ‘boil the Russian frog.’ Meanwhile, Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Radio Kossuth today, that Europe is preparing for war against Russia. "If this insane trajectory is not stopped, we will have Armageddon shortly," continued LaRouche. "The alarm bells must ring loudly for everyone to hear," she emphasized.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to him, they can only be used to attack Russian regions bordering Kharkov. Blinken didn't rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future.

On the same day, the German cabinet of ministers announced that German weapons may be used to shield the Kharkov Region from Russian attacks. At the current time, there is no unity in the Western countries regarding restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.