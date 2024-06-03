Israel reports eliminating Hezbollah radical during strike on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered a strike on the city of Tyre in south Lebanon, the army press service said.

According to it, the strike targeted Ali Hussein Sabra, a Hezbollah military operative. The press service said that he "was involved in efforts to equip and enhance Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit."

Additionally, Israeli troops attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Qotrani in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army press service stated that the strikes targeted "several military compounds used by the Hezbollah Aerial Defense Array.".