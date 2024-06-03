Kazakh president favors expansion of bilateral partnership with Russia

ASTANA, June 3. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his preference for expanding the complex of bilateral partnership with Russia during a meeting with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Almaty, the Kazakh leader's press service reported.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for further development of inter-parliamentary ties within multilateral cooperation and expansion of the whole complex of bilateral partnership in the interests and for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia," the message reads.

The president emphasized the important role of legislative bodies in strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the countries.

"During the meeting the parties have discussed the prospects of strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership and alliance. The interlocutors touched upon topical issues of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the prospects of Eurasian integration," the press service reported.