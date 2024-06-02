{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Hungary insists on considering all peace plans for Ukraine — top diplomat

"This gives hope that peace will finally be achieved," Peter Szijjarto said

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary insists that all peace plans for Ukraine be considered, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Belarus’ ONT television channel.

The interview was recorder during his visit to Minsk on May 29 and aired on June 2.

"When it comes to peace efforts, we support the consideration of all plans, either ready or in a state of drafting. Because this gives hope that peace will finally be achieved," he said.

When asked why Hungary has recently blocked a Council of Europe’s resolution on Ukraine, he recalled that this document mentioned only one plan for the conflict settlement. It was planned "to pass a declaration mentioning only [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky’s peace formula with no references to other peace plans," he noted.

"And my question to the majority was: why shouldn’t we at least consider those peace plans that have been drafted by anyone else but President Zelensky? Why should we think that discussing these plans cannot help reach peace? That is why I suggested that either all peace plans or none of them be mentioned. And this very logical, very rational and a very flexible proposal, to my mind, was ignored. So, I couldn’t agree with the entire text," he explained.

UkraineHungaryMilitary operation in Ukraine
