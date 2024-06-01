Ukraine claims Dnieper Hydroelectric dam in critical state

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Dnieper Hydroelectric dam, the largest hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine, is in critical state after the explosions in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, says Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Kiev-managed regional administration.

"Currently, the Dneproges is in critical state," he said on Ukrainian TV.

"We are not even talking about power production now," he added.

According to the official, car traffic over the dam from the left bank of Dnieper to the right one is completely closed at the moment, and consultations with specialists are required before it could be reopened again.

The power plant is located in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye and is comprised of two separate power plants - the GES-1 and the GES-2. It is the largest hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine.

On Saturday night, the media reported explosion in the city of Zaporozhye. Ukrhydroenergo, the energy company administering the dam, reported that two dams suffered "critical damage" without specifying the dams’ exact location.