US-led West tries to shake loose CSTO regions — Belarusian defense minister

MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. The US-led Western countries are making attempts to shake loose the internal political situation in the collective security regions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

"The Belarusian defense minister noted the US-led Western countries’ unprecedented discriminatory measures aimed at isolation and deterioration of the economic situation, their a large-scale information war, further militarization, increase in the number and scale of operational and combat training drills in Europe, efforts to shake loose the domestic political situation in order to overthrow legitimate governments and bring to power controlled politicians, who would agree to act on orders from outside for the sake of foreign interests," the Belarussian Defense Ministry’s press-service said.

Khrenin drew attention to the need for consolidated efforts and joint activities aimed at ensuring the security of the CSTO member states and the well-being of their peoples.

"The event was a good occasion for the defense ministers to exchange views on military security issues in the regions of the organization, while the decisions taken within its framework will be aimed at developing common approaches and mechanisms to developing the CSTO’s military component, with due regard for the national interests and priorities of the member-countries," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.