MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The heads of the Venezuelan, Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Ugandan, and Yemeni diplomatic missions in Moscow, as well as a delegation from North Korea, attended a tour organized by the Russian foreign and defense ministries at the NATO trophy equipment exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill, a TASS correspondent reported.

Additionally, representatives from the CIS Executive Committee, led by the CIS overseeing mission’s head Ilkhom Nematov, were also in attendance.

"The visit of the diplomatic corps is significant ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It highlights the cynicism of so-called former partners and <…> the real allies of the Normandy landings, and other leaders of unfriendly states who now claim the possibility of using the weapons they supply to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia," official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

Earlier in May, military attaches from Egypt, India, Malaysia, Syria, and South Africa visited the exhibition.

The display of captured Western and NATO military equipment, seized during the special operation, began on May 1st in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.

Among the items captured by the Russian military are a German-made Leopard A6 tank, an American Abrams tank, a US IFV Bradley, an (APC) M113 armored personnel carrier, an International MaxxPro armored personnel carrier, a Kirpi Turkish armored vehicle, a British Mastiff armored vehicle, a Swedish CV90 IFV, and various specialized armored vehicles such as the American M88A1 recovery vehicle.