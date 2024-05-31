US lawmaker calls Biden 'insane' over his permission to Ukraine to strike Russia

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized US President Joe Biden’s decision to permit the Kiev government to use US weapons for attacks on Russia, calling him "insane."

"Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside of Russia with US weapons, an escalation that could lead us to direct war with Russia. Not only does Joe Biden have dementia, he’s insane! The US should be pursuing peace NOT world war!" she wrote on he X social network.

The Politico newspaper reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed individuals including two US officials, that US President Joe Biden gave the Kiev government a secret permission to use US-supplied weaponry for attacking targets in the Russian territory. According to the report, the permission applies to Russian regions that border Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkov. A US Department of Defense official confirmed to TASS that the Biden administration allowed Ukraine to use US weapons against targets on the Russian soil during counter-battery warfare.

In an interview with the Economist, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested NATO allies should reconsider whether Ukraine could use Western-supplied weapons to carry out strikes on military facilities inside Russia's internationally recognized borders. However, Stoltenberg said at a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that there should be no NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine because otherwise, it would be difficult to keep the bloc out of the conflict.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported, citing its sources, that after his recent visit to Kiev US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he planned to suggest that President Joe Biden lift the ban on using American weapons against targets in Russia.

On May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that when speaking about strikes inside Russia, representatives of NATO countries, "should be aware of what they are playing with." According to Putin, Russia is closely monitoring such a discussion. Once Ukraine’s military uses long-range weapons, Moscow will once again have to decide on ‘a sanitary zone,’ Putin said.