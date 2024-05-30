Head of Zelensky's office announces Macron's participation in Swiss conference

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation to participate in a conference on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, the head of the Ukrainian president's office Andrey Yermak and former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a joint statement published on the Le Figaro newspaper's website.

"We hope that the international summit on peace in Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, will be a step towards the implementation of peace initiatives. We welcome the decision of the French president to take part in this event," the statement reads.

The Elysee Palace has not yet announced Macron's trip to Switzerland or his participation in this conference in an online format. The French leader's administration has also not yet responded to a TASS question regarding his possible participation in the event.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not ask for participation in the conference if the country is not wanted there. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 12 that holding a conference on Ukraine in Switzerland was a "path to nowhere." In his words, Moscow does not see the West’s desire to act in a fair manner. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow has never refused a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Kiev .