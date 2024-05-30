France not to invite Russia to 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. The French authorities do not consider inviting Russia to participate in the events to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Reuters reported citing two diplomatic sources.

Earlier, the Europe 1 radio station, citing its sources, reported that France intended to extend an invitation to Russia. However, so far neither the Russian embassy in France nor the Russian Foreign Ministry has reported the receipt of an invitation.

TASS did not manage to get information on this issue from the event’s organizers.

Solemn ceremonies commemorating the D-Day landings in Normandy in June 1944 will be held in Normandy and Brittany on June 6-8. The largest one will be held on Omaha Beach on June 6 and will be attended by 25 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden and UK King Charles III. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has also been invited.